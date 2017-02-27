Toronto Zoo visitors got into way more accidents in 2016 (but most had nothing to do with the animals)

Visitor accidents at the Toronto Zoo were way up in 2016, but zoo authorities say there’s nothing to worry about.

Of the 1.3 million people who passed through the zoo’s doors last year there were 174 accidents, up from 122 in 2015, according to a report that will be presented at the zoo board of management meeting this week.

That’s also higher than the six-year average of 114.

Shane Alexander, manager of safety and security at the Zoo, said most of the accidents are due to kids “roughhousing,” “bumping into one another” and “having fun.”

“It’s all minor in nature,” he added.

One exception is injuries related to temporary or seasonal fixtures, including umbrellas and barriers.

“That’s one of the things that we can correct,” he added.

“We’re going to make a conscious effort to more centralize that and make sure that we can correct that increase.”

Only three of the accidents were “animal related.”

Jennifer Tracey, senior director of marketing, communications and partnerships, said the zoo has determined it’s not anything to do with the exhibits, or the rides.

“A lot of them are not even related to anything specific at the zoo it’s just that they happened at the zoo,” she said.

Her message to the public as March Break approaches is that it’s business as usual.

“I think it’s always, have a fun-filled day at the zoo, but just be careful of the people who are around you,” she said.

By the numbers:

There was one accident for every 7,526 visitors this year, compared to one for every 9,354 in 2015.

Of the 174 incidents, only three were animal-related.

There was an increase in accidents at Zoo Camps, the Gorilla Ropes Course and Splash Island.

“Tripping on their own feet/falling from objects” and “children roughhousing” accounted for 71 per cent of accidents, according to the zoo.