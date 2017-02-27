Youth faces another murder charge after second victim of Kawartha Lakes fire dies in hospital
The second victim of the fire died in hospital, Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement on Monday.
A second victim has died following a fire that ravaged a group home in Kawartha Lakes late last week, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release issued Monday.
One person died during Friday’s fire. A second victim, believed to be an employee of the youth facility, has since died in hospital, the OPP said.
The suspect, a youth who is in police custody, was charged with one count of second-degree murder on Saturday.
Police added another count of second-degree murder and a charge of arson causing bodily harm on Monday.
The suspect and victims cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
