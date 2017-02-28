BMO rakes in $1.49B of net income in first quarter, up 39 per cent

TORONTO — The Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) had net income of $1.49 billion during its first quarter, up 39 per cent from a year ago.

During the same period last year, BMO had $1.07 billion of quarterly profit.

The earnings amounted to $2.22 per share, up from $1.58 per share during the first quarter of 2016.

The bank also reported $5.41 billion of revenue, compared with $5.08 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis BMO earned $1.53 billion, or $2.28 per share, up from $1.18 billion, or $1.75 per share, a year ago.