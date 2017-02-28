When it comes to rent control laws, here's how Toronto stacks up

Rent in Toronto gets more expensive all the time.

That reality is made worse for units built after 1991— unlike other buildings, there’s no provincial cap on how much landlords can hike up rents each year.

Councillors Ana Bailão and Josh Matlow are calling on the province to review tenant rights, and rent-control policies in particular.

With the topic fresh in readers' minds, Metro looks at how Toronto’s rental regulations— covered under Ontario law — stack up to other places.

New York City

The city that never sleeps is also famous for tiny apartments and high rents.

Rent control generally applies to units in buildings built before 1947. For rent control to apply the tenant must have lived in the unit since 1971, according to the Rent Guideline’s Board’s website.

Buildings of six or more units built between 1947 and 1974 are under something called rent stabilization, which means the Rent Guidelines Board sets yearly rent adjustments.

Vancouver

B.C. landlords can only raise rent by a set amount once a year, unless they get special approval from an outside arbitrator.

The maximum allowable increase changes each year. For 2017 it is set at 3.7 per cent.

San Francisco

The Bay-area city has been hit with a housing crisis as Silicon Valley workers drive up demand, but most tenants are covered under rent control.

Landlords can only raise rent by a set amount each year.

In 2017 it will be 2.2 per cent.

Tenants who don’t fall under rent control can have their rent increased at any time, without notice, according to the San Francisco Tenants Union.

Los Angeles

The city may be famous for its stars, but it also has some protections for the less rich and famous.