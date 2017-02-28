Ontario wants public feedback on online ticket sales, 'scalper bots'

TORONTO — Ontario is looking for public feedback as it crafts legislation to improve the process of buying and selling tickets online for shows and games.

The Liberal government said last year it would look at tackling computer "scalper bots" after an outcry from fans who were shut out of buying tickets to the Tragically Hip's farewell tour.

Attorney General Yasir Naqvi has admitted it would be difficult to determine the source of the bots that scoop up huge blocks of tickets, so he's asking fans for ideas for "practical solutions."

He says he knows it is frustrating to see tickets to an event sell out within minutes then pop up on resale sites for double the original price.

Naqvi says people can go to ontario.ca/tickets until March 15 to give feedback on how to make sure everyone has a fair shot at buying tickets, concerns about resale prices and enforcement.