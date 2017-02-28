News / Toronto

Police investigate fatal stabbing in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto.

Officers were called to an area west of Highway 404 (near Elgin Mills Road East and Leslie Street) around 9:30 p.m. Monday and found a man behind a vehicle.

Police say the man had been stabbed and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The man's age and name have not been released.

(CP24)

