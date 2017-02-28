Police investigate fatal stabbing in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Richmond Hill, north of Toronto.
Officers were called to an area west of Highway 404 (near Elgin Mills Road East and Leslie Street) around 9:30 p.m. Monday and found a man behind a vehicle.
Police say the man had been stabbed and was pronounced dead in hospital.
The man's age and name have not been released.
(CP24)
Most Popular
-
Tens of thousands of dollars, several kilograms of drugs missing from Halifax police evidence
-
-
Boy who weighed 132 pounds at age 5 will not return to mother: N.S. judge
-
Redemption Song: How one of Bob Marley's greatest tunes was born in Nova Scotia
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women