Go get that mumps vaccine: Toronto Public Health
Toronto averages four cases of mumps a year, but there's been a surge since the beginning of this year.
In the wake of the mumps outbreak, Toronto Public Health has a simple message.
“Just go get that shot,” said spokesperson Dr. Vinita Dubey.
She’s referring to the two vaccines commonly used to prevent mumps, the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) and the MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella and varicella).
While the two vaccines provide lifelong immunity, people born outside Canada or in Ontario between 1970 and 1992 may have received just one dose of the vaccines or none at all. That makes them “under-immunized” and susceptible to the outbreak, said Dubey.
Toronto averages just four cases of mumps a year but the city has seen a rash of cases in 2017, including 17 last week. A few potential cases were reported over the weekend, and are currently under investigation at the Public Health Ontario lab.
Mumps isn’t a story just in Toronto. Across North America, schools and sports teams have been reporting an increase of cases over the past few months. On Monday, Manitoba provincial health authorities reported 176 cases.
Dubey said everyone should check their yellow immunization records or check with family doctors to see if they did get the vaccine.
“If in doubt or you have no idea, just get those vaccines now,” she said.
Public health is also consulting with local colleges and universities to keep them up to date. As the mumps virus is spread generally through saliva, they also encourage the public to refrain from sharing foods, drinks and utensils.
