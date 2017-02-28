Study claims mercury still leaking from mill near Grassy Narrows : chief

TORONTO — A northwestern Ontario First Nation plagued with mercury poisoning for more than 50 years says it has evidence that toxic material is still leaking from an upstream mill.

Chief Simon Fobister of Grassy Narrows says a new report released today suggests there is ongoing mercury contamination from the Dryden, Ont., paper mill, which was decommissioned decades ago.

The researchers behind the report say that mercury levels downstream of the plant should have returned to normal by now in the absence of leaks.

But they say their tests show significantly higher levels downstream of the plant compared with upstream locations.

The community, near the Manitoba border, has dealt with mercury poisoning since the mill dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the Wabigoon and English River systems during the 1960s.

But mercury concentrations haven't decreased in 30 years and dangerous levels are still present in sediment and fish, causing ongoing health and economic impacts in the community.

Researchers have previously reported that more than 90 per cent of the people in Grassy Narrows and the Wabaseemoong (White Dog) First Nation show signs of mercury poisoning.

Earlier this month, the Ontario government pledged to conduct expanded mercury testing around the site.

The Ministry of the Environment had done geophysical testing after a former mill worker came forward last year saying he had buried more than 50 barrels of mercury and salt in a pit in 1972.