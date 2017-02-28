Toronto stock index has positive morning after four losing sessions, loonie falls

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange has had a solid start to the day but U.S. indices were showing mixed signals.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up a moderate 60.20 points at 15,523.71, after 90 minutes of trading. On Monday, the index fell by 69.96 points in the fourth consecutive losing session.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.86 points at 20,840.30, adding to a small gain on Monday.

The S&P 500 was down 2.14 points at 2,367.61 and the Nasdaq composite lost 17.23 points at 5,844.67.

The Canadian dollar was at 75.49 cents US, down 0.49 of a U.S. cent. On Monday, the loonie fell by 0.31 of a U.S. cent to end the day at 75.97 cents US, the currency's lowest close since Feb. 7.

The April crude contract retracted 64 cents at US$53.41 per barrel and April natural gas was down nine cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.