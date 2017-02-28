Zoo attendance increases because Toronto can't resist cuddly animals

Torontonians flocked to the zoo in 2016 to witness its baby boom.

Over 1.3 million visitors made the trip to north Scarborough last year, because baby animals are adorable.

Attendance was bolstered by a wave of recent births, including panda, white lion and polar bear cubs.

Aside from 2013, when the giant pandas first arrived and the zoo saw a temporary boost, this marks the highest attendance since 2009.

While the zoo is thrilled with the 15 per cent increase, the results were anticipated.

“We knew that if we were fortunate enough to have panda cubs, we would get increased attendance,” said zoo spokesperson Jennifer Tracey.

“It’s very rare to have healthy giant panda twins.”

Renewed panda enthusiasm was also reflected in merchandise sales, which increased by 43 per cent, as everyone seemed to want one of the ubiquitous panda plushies or hats. Overall zoo revenue increased by 22 per cent over the previous year.

Despite the baby boom and corresponding attendance spike, the zoo lost money, as it has every year since it opened in 1974. However, its 22 per cent city subsidy was lower than the 35 per cent average subsidy for accredited zoos. Unlike other major sites like the ROM and AGO, the zoo does not receive any provincial funding, Tracey added.

The mandate for the non-profit zoo is educating and engaging the public, said Tracey, adding that the success of its breeding program fulfills that mission.

“It helps us to spread the conservation message for why zoos exist.”