Photos: Inside the work it took to restore a blue whale for the upcoming ROM exhibition

The whale is one of nine that got caught in ice off the Newfoundland coast.

An overview of the spine from one of the blue whales that washed ashore in Newfoundland and Labrador back in 2014, at Research Casting Intl. in Trenton, Ontario, where work is being done in preparation for the upcoming exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum 'Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story.’

Lance McMillan/For Metro

In the spring of 2014 nine blue whales from the endangered North Atlantic population became stranded in thick ice off Newfoundland’s coast and died.

Workers from the Royal Ontario Museum, in cooperation with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Research Casting International, travelled to Trout River and Rocky Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador to recover two of the dead whales.

After years of work, the ROM is now ready to open an exhibit featuring one of the whale skeletons called Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story.

The female whale will be on display from Saturday, March 11 to Monday, September 4, 2017, while the other restored whale, also a female, will go to Memorial University in Newfoundland.

Photographer Lance McMillan takes Metro readers through the hours of work to restore the whale.

Work being done on the cast of the skull of a blue whale at Research Casting Intl. in Trenton, Ontario, in preparation for the upcoming Royal Ontario Museum exhibit. The company specializes in moulding and casting bones.

Lance McMillan/For Metro

Nicole Richards flattens whale baleen for the upcoming Royal Ontario Museum exhibit. Baleen, which captures krill that the blue whale feeds on, will be mounted to the cast of the skull on display at the exhibit.

Lance McMillan/For Metro

One of the ear bones being cleaned at Research Casting Intl. in Trenton, Ontario, where work is being done in preparation for the upcoming exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum 'Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story'.

Lance McMillan/For Metro

Joel Holland, Brett Crawford, and Darian Mayer at Research Casting International in Trenton, Ontario where they are working with the bones from one of the blue whales that washed ashore in Newfoundland and Labrador back in 2014, in preparation for the upcoming exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum 'Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story'.

Lance McMillan/For Metro

Brett Crawford of Research Casting International in Trenton, Ontario, during the mounting of a piece of the spine from one of the blue whales that washed ashore in Newfoundland and Labrador back in 2014, in preparation for the upcoming exhibit at the Royal Ontario Museum 'Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story'.

Lance McMillan/For Metro

