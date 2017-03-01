Photos: Inside the work it took to restore a blue whale for the upcoming ROM exhibition

In the spring of 2014 nine blue whales from the endangered North Atlantic population became stranded in thick ice off Newfoundland’s coast and died.

Workers from the Royal Ontario Museum, in cooperation with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, and Research Casting International, travelled to Trout River and Rocky Harbour, Newfoundland and Labrador to recover two of the dead whales.

After years of work, the ROM is now ready to open an exhibit featuring one of the whale skeletons called Out of the Depths: The Blue Whale Story.

The female whale will be on display from Saturday, March 11 to Monday, September 4, 2017, while the other restored whale, also a female, will go to Memorial University in Newfoundland.