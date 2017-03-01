Man shot and killed in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A man has died after being shot on the sidewalk outside an apartment building in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday night.

Peel Region police say multiple shots were fired just before 10 p.m. in the area of Elm Drive and Mississauga Valley Boulevard.

Paramedics say the male victim was declared dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police have not provided any suspect information.