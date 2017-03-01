North American stock indexes surge after Trump speech, loonie down

TORONTO — North American stock markets surged this morning a day after U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a speech to Congress.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 136.33 points at 15,535.57, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the three main indexes pushed above their respective record highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 244.33 points at 21,056.57, the S&P 500 advanced 24.89 points at 2,388.53 and the Nasdaq composite gained 55.60 points at 5,881.04.

The Canadian dollar was at 74.90 cents US, down 0.40 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday's close.

The April crude contract advanced eight cents at US$54.09 per barrel and April natural gas was up three cents at US$2.80 per mmBTU.