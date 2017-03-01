Ontario reports progress on strategy to end violence against indigenous women

TORONTO — In the year since Ontario launched its long-term strategy to end violence against indigenous women, community supports and programming for indigenous men have been expanded.

The Liberal government updated its progress today, saying a family well-being program is now in more than 200 Indigenous communities.

The program aims to address the impacts of intergenerational violence and trauma, and the provincial supports include hiring and training front-line staff.

A violence prevention program for indigenous men has also expanded from five sites to 26, with funding of $5.4 million over three years.

The Kizhaay Anishinaabe Niin (I Am a Kind Man) program aims to eventually reach 600 men and boys through violence prevention workshops, peer counselling and healing programming.