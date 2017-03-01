Five ways to get around the impending Queen streetcar closure

The Queen streetcar will be completely closed for repairs for the first time in its history this summer. The shutdown, caused by multiple construction projects, will have a big impact. At 24 kilometres long, the 501 is believed to be the longest streetcar route in the world, and it carries more than 43,000 passengers each weekday.

The TTC will operate 65 buses to replace service on the route. Replacement buses tend to be crammed, and that’s not especially comfortable in the summer weather. Consider some of these other options to replace your Queen streetcar commute:

Lakeshore and Humber Bay Park, among other locations If you’re looking for a pleasant local trip, five paddling nodes could open up this summer if council approves the $500,000 project at its next meeting. The journey may be slower, but there won’t be any traffic.

Humber River to Lansdowne Head south to the water and take advantage of the Martin Goodman Trail. The 56-kilometre waterfront path can be used for walking, running and cycling. It’s especially nice around the mouth of the Humber River.

Queen and Lansdowne to Queen and Carlaw Grab a Bixi bike from one of the 21 stands along Queen Street. Queen doesn’t have bike lanes, but you can safely ride along Richmond between Niagara and Parliament.

Queen and Peter to Neville Park Loop Don’t want to ride with the rest of us on the 501 replacement buses? Well there’s always the 143 Downtown/Beach Express, which requires an extra fare.