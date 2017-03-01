Swastikas found in Ontario university classroom; police investigating

TORONTO — Police are investigating after swastikas were found in a classroom at an Ontario university.

York University says "hate graffiti" and an anti-Semitic statement was found in a classroom at its north Toronto campus on Monday.

Toronto police say the incident is a case of mischief at this point, but officers are continuing to investigate and are trying to find security video.

York says anti-Semitism will not be tolerated and says the incident does not reflect the values of the institution.