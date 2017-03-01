Swastikas found in York University classroom, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after two chalk drawings of swastikas were found in a classroom at York University.

The university said an anti-Semitic statement was also discovered in the classroom.

The graffiti was found in the Victor Dahdaleh Building at around 8 a.m. Monday. Freya Clews, a 22-year-old student, said she noticed a commotion at the front when her education class began.

“The professor started the lecture, but said ‘unfortunately there was an incident and we have to cancel the class because the class is now a crime scene and police are coming in,’ ” Clews said.

That’s when she noticed two swastikas on the wall. Clews said everyone in the class felt “pretty disconcerted by it” and “uncomfortable with it.”

Clews noted that one of the symbols on the wall was “drawn wrong,” and said students quickly packed up and left.

“I couldn’t tell if it was somebody goofing around or being a jerk or someone who really intended to be hateful or intended something else,” Clews said

But the students in the class interpreted what was on the classroom wall as anti-Semitic images, she said.

The graffiti has since been removed.

Toronto police said they are treating the incident as a case of mischief and they are now checking security video.

“There was no damage to the classroom,” Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said. “The swastikas were not oriented correctly or not in the correct shape of a swastika so currently the investigation is open and ongoing and it’s being investigated as a mischief.”

York said anti-Semitism will not be tolerated and said the incident does not reflect the values of the institution.

Samina Sami, executive director of the department of community safety at York University, said they stand by their statement that “this act was hate graffiti and anti-Semitic.”

“Justifiably people are concerned,” Sami said. “Students have reached out with concern, wanting support.”

The university said it is working with Jewish students and other campus groups to ensure a safe and inclusive environment.

“We’ve provided support and assurances. We’ve also acted swiftly in terms of condemnation and taking action in respect to the investigation,” Sami said. “We have zero tolerance for hate. There’s no place for it and we’re always engaged with preventative work and proactive work in the community.”

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies, a non-profit organization working to end racism and anti-Semitism, said a similar incident occurred last semester in the same classroom when a swastika was found etched in the chalk board.

“While the chalk board was subsequently replaced, the students and wider community were not told whether the culprit was ever found or held responsible,” the organization wrote in its community intelligence brief.

Sami said she could not confirm the previous incident had occurred “while a police investigation is ongoing.”

The new president of York University, Rhonda Lenton, said in an interview Tuesday that she plans to be “vigilant” in making sure the school remains a safe and respectful environment amid political tensions in both the U.S. and Canada, especially given York’s diverse population and often-politicized atmosphere.