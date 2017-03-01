Toronto police say fire at Islamic centre was deliberately set
Toronto police say a fire at an Islamic information centre in the city was deliberately set.
Police say several people called to report that flames had broken out on the roof of the centre late Tuesday.
They say firefighters were able to put out the blaze quickly.
No one was inside the building at the time.
Police say gas cans were found at the site, which suggests arson.
But they say it's too early to say whether the incident is a hate crime.
