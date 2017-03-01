Toronto Star parent Torstar reports Q4 profit, says CEO officially retires Friday

TORONTO — The publisher of the Toronto Star had a small quarterly profit in the final three months of 2016, including about $700,000 from continuing operations, but continued to see sharp declines in its revenue.

Torstar Corp. (TSX:TS.B), which also said the previously announced retirement of CEO David Holland would be effective Friday, said its net income including discontinued operations was $1.1 million or one cent per share.

It was the second consecutive quarterly profit recorded in 2016 by the company, which ended the year with a 12-month net loss of $74.84 million.

In 2015, Torstar had a fourth-quarter net loss of $234.5 million or $2.91 per share, and a full-year loss of $403.97 million.

Torstar's revenue fell to $685.1 million in 2016, including $188.4 million in the fourth quarter — compared with $786.6 million in 2015, including $213.7 million in the fourth quarter of that year.

On an adjusted basis, Torstar earned 16 cent cents per share.

Besides the Toronto Star, the company owns daily, community and commuter newspapers in numerous communities, the Star Touch mobile app, a 56 per cent interest in VerticalScope, and a one-third interest in The Canadian Press.