Transport driver injured during traffic stop by OPP; SIU investigating

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit is probing the circumstances of a traffic stop on Highway 401 that left a transport truck driver with a foot injury.

The police watchdog agency says provincial police attempted to stop an eastbound transport near London, Ont., around noon on Tuesday.

The SIU says it's alleged that the driver kept going and police stopped traffic in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

Investigators say there was an interaction as officers removed the driver from the transport and the 38-year-old was taken to hospital with a foot injury.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.