Five things to check out at the Toronto International Bicycle Show

Billed as the largest exhibition of its kind in the world, the Toronto International Bicycle Show has shown off the latest in bikes, gear and gadgets for 31 years. From Friday to Sunday, cyclists will occupy 200,000 square feet of space at Exhibition Place’s Better Living Centre, where organizers note there will be “free bicycle parking.” Here’s what attendees can expect this year:

1. There will be 175 exhibitors at the bike show, including manufacturers, retailers, tour operators and more. Local retailer Gears, Wisconsin-based Trek and bike manufacturer Bianchi Canada will all be there.

2. Brian Miles, the president and owner of the bike show, says the best time to avoid crowds is early in the morning. But he added Sunday afternoon is a good time too, because there are many final events and some exhibitors might provide special discounts.

3. If you’d like to do more than gawk at the Trinity Bellwoods bike polo hobbyists, check out the weekend tournament that features teams from around the world. Former world champion Chris Proulx will participate, as will Nick Kruse, who is currently ranked third.

4. Want to unleash your inner Clara Hughes and Curt Harnett? Now’s your chance. A mini-velodrome designed for the show will host time trials, but also welcome people who want to take a casual trip around the wooden loop. If the velodrome isn’t for you, there’s also a competition to see who can generate the most watts per kilogram of body weight on a stationary bike.