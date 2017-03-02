Indigenous and Muslim youth explore future of diversity

In the midst of Canada 150 celebrations, Max FineDay is concerned with what lies ahead.

“What’s there to celebrate? It isn’t the oppression, all the broken promises to Indigenous people,” said the Toronto resident and member of the Sweetgrass First Nations in Saskatchewan. “For me what’s more important is the next 150 years and how we bring diverse communities together.”

He and other Toronto youth are addressing that need through a new dialogue series called All My Relations, which aims to add young voices to the discussions on issues of solidarity and reconciliation.

This Thursday, the first such event will take place in Toronto and bring together young Muslim and Indigenous panelists to explore perspectives on racism, Islamophobia and colonialism.

Related:

FineDay is the co-executive director of Canadian Roots Exchange, a Toronto-based non-profit working to create bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous young people across the country. He adds that now is the time to remember we’re all related.

“It’s no secret that folks from Muslim communities face discrimination and prejudices, much like Indigenous people,” he said. “This is an opportunity to start getting to know one another better and work together for the common good.”

The series also explores how solidarity can help foster reconciliation across the country. As people learn about the history of “injustices and trauma of our country,” they’ll also appreciate living together as members of one nation, added FineDay.

“That’s the beauty of Toronto,” he said of the city’s diversity. “Those who’ve been here since time immemorial and those who arrived here yesterday make one community.”

Details:

- All My Relations takes place Thursday, March 2, 2017 at UTS High School (371 Bloor St. W.) starting at 6 p.m. Similar events will be held across Canada throughout the year.