OPP officer charged following SIU probe of December 2015 Hamilton crash
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit says a provincial police officer is facing charges arising from a collision in Hamilton in December 2015.
The police watchdog agency says the officer was in her cruiser following a 29-year-old robbery suspect.
The SIU says the vehicle being followed approached an intersection — which had been closed because of an accident — and collided with another vehicle carrying a 58-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.
The man was diagnosed in hospital with a serious injury while the girl was treated and released. The robbery suspect was arrested at the scene.
As a result of the SIU investigation, Const. Lauren Cheeseman, 26 is charged with one count each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. She is to appear in court in Hamilton on March 20.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
