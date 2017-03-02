Peel police seek witnesses in fatal shooting of man, 28, in Mississauga, Ont.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel police are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Mississauga, Ont., that left a 28-year-old man dead.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Wednesday night found Shane Thomas of Mississauga dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators say it's believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.
Anyone who may have information concerning the shooting is asked to call police.
