Wind topples under-construction home in Leslieville
Emergency crews say nobody was hurt in the incident.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
An evening of high winds was so extremely it toppled an under-construction home in Toronto.
Emergency crews were summoned to the skinny and skeletal Leslieville house Wednesday night after neighbours reported seeing the structure swaying in the wind.
Nobody was injured in the incident and there have been no reports of damage to the neighbouring homes.
Of course, even when being knocked askew by fairly routine weather, it is likely not enough to dent this house’s value in Toronto’s superheated real estate market.
Related
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women