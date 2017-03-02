News / Toronto

Wind topples under-construction home in Leslieville

Emergency crews say nobody was hurt in the incident.

Two homes in Leslieville were evacuated when high winds blew over a house under construction on Leslie Street, south of Queen Street, Wednesday evening.

Victor Biro/For Metro

An evening of high winds was so extremely it toppled an under-construction home in Toronto.  

Emergency crews were summoned to the skinny and skeletal Leslieville house Wednesday night after neighbours reported seeing the structure swaying in the wind.

Nobody was injured in the incident and there have been no reports of damage to the neighbouring homes.

Of course, even when being knocked askew by fairly routine weather, it is likely not enough to dent this house’s value in Toronto’s superheated real estate market.

