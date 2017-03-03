Batch of vodka recalled because alcohol level is too high

TORONTO — Some bottles of vodka are being recalled in Ontario because the alcohol content is about double what it should be.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says labels on one batch of Georgian Bay Vodka shows 40 per cent alcohol by volume, but the alcohol content is actually 81 per cent.

The board says the batch was bottled before correct dilution was made to achieve the 40 per cent level.

It says an alcohol level of 81 per cent is "not safe for consumption" and could cause serious illness.

The provincial agency says the batch of 654 bottles have been removed from LCBO shelves but any customers and licensees who have bottles from the affected batch should return them for a full refund.