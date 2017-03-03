Bay Street registers gains while traders in New York see declines

TORONTO — Traders in Canada were in a relatively upbeat mood today as the Toronto stock market was registering small gains, but it was a different story south of the border.

In late morning trading, the S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.21 points to 15,555.86.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 30.13 points to 20,972.84, the S&P 500 shed 3.62 points to 2,378.30, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 9.51 points to 5,851.71.

Markets in New York had been on a tear in recent days, consistently hitting record highs.

The Canadian dollar, which has been sliding in value, was trading at 74.55 cents US, down 0.15 of a U.S. cent from Thursday's close.

The April crude contract was up 55 cents at US$53.16 per barrel and April natural gas was unchanged at US$2.80 per mmBTU.