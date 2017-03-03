Peel police say they’re not to blame for shooting woman in the back

The Peel Police board and its chief are denying the bulk of the explosive claims contained in a $21-million lawsuit filed by a woman who was shot in the back by a stray bullet fired by a Peel officer, but admit that the chief visited her in hospital hours after the shooting.

In a statement of defence filed in a Brampton court this week, Peel police chief Jennifer Evans and the board say Evans visited injured woman Suzan Zreik in hospital, but did not promise the Humber College Police Foundations student a future in policing, as Zreik’s lawsuit claims.

“Chief Evans had a brief conversation with (Zreik) while she was in the emergency room following the incident for the sole purpose of checking on her well being,” reads the statement of defence.

Evans, the Peel board and a group of officers named in the lawsuit also call Zreik’s injuries an “inadvertent and unintentional wound” that took place as Peel officers were involved in a “rapidly unfolding life or death situation,” and did not occur as the result of negligence or breach of care.

Suzan Zreik, of Mississauga, was shot by a stray bullet while in her home the night of March 20, 2015, after officers began shooting at her neighbour Marc Ekamba-Boekwa, who was purportedly armed with a knife, outside in residential subdivision. He died of his injuries.

The bullet had pierced her kitchen window and struck her in the back while she was cutting limes.

The statement of defence claims the officers were “thrust into a life or death encounter” with Ekamba-Boekwa and discharged their weapons to prevent imminent threat of death to themselves and the public.

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), cleared the officers of any criminal wrongdoing in November 2015.

The lawsuit names three police officers as defendants, Branden Dary, Adam Paiement and Jennifer Whyte, who according to the statement of claim were on scene the night in question and shot at Ekamba-Boekwa, 22, who was reportedly advancing on police with a kitchen knife.

Police fired 19 bullets in quick succession at Mississauga’s Queen Frederica Dr. — 11 struck Ekamba-Boekwa and one struck Zreik. She has never been told which officer was responsible.

In her lawsuit, Zreik claims that after the shooting, Evans visited her in the hospital and promised to do anything she could to help secure Zreik a policing job.

“Evans knew at the material time the plaintiff was suffering from a gunshot wound inflicted by an officer under her command, and that any dealings with her should only be conducted by investigators of the Special Investigations Unit,” says Zreik’s statement of claim.

None of Zreik’s allegations have been proven in court.

The lawsuit also alleges that an officer was posted outside Zreik’s hospital room and that her family was not allowed to see her — an allegation police deny, saying no officer was posted as a guard outside Zreik’s room, and “at no point was (Zreik) ever confined or denied access to family members.”

Peel police also deny Zreik’s allegations that Peel police “knowingly and deliberately misled the SIU into believing the injuries suffered by Zreik were minor in nature so as to keep the SIU from speaking with her.”

“Chief Evans specifically denies interfering with or influencing the SIU investigation of the incident by withholding or providing misleading information about that nature of (Zreik’s) injuries; directing any officer to bring (Zreik) to the police station to provide a statement to the SIU; or providing any direction whatsoever in respect of the SIU investigation of the incident,” reads the statement of defence.

When the SIU first began investigating the shooting, it initially said it was not looking at what happened to Zreik, but later said that was a mistake and that they had indeed been probing her injury as well as Ekamba-Boekwa’s death.

Officers had been responding to a call that Ekamba-Boekwa’s mother, Boketsu Boekwa, allegedly threatened a neighbour with a knife.

Whyte, one of the officers named in the lawsuit, is the daughter of a retired Peel police superintendent who the statement of claims describes as having “close ties” to Evans. Zreik’s lawsuit alleged that she was improperly trained to use her sidearm and failed her firearms qualification while at police college.

The police statement of defence denies that, stating all officers involved had successfully completed the mandatory training to become Peel police officers.