Police seeking man who allegedly threatened Muslim student at Oshawa school

OSHAWA, Ont. — Police are investigating after a masked man allegedly threatened a Muslim student at a school in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham regional police say the 11-year-old boy told them the suspect approached the school yard on Thursday morning and allegedly shouted anti-Muslim comments and threats at him.

The student reported this to school officials and police were called.

The suspect is described as about six feet tall, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, and was wearing a black sweater, black pants and a ski mask.