SIU charges former Peel police office in alleged sex assault from 2009
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Special Investigations Unit says a former Peel regional police officer has been charged in an alleged sexual assault dating back to the summer of 2009.
The police watchdog agency says it was contacted by Peel police on July 14, 2016 regarding an allegation of a sexual nature involving a female that allegedly occurred while the former officer was still active.
The SIU says 55-year-old Carlton Watson is facing one count of sexual assault and is to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., on March 27.
The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
