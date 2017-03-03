Toronto to celebrate Youth Week
Youth advocates hope the annual event will be an opportunity for stronger civic engagement for young people.
For the first time in Toronto’s history, there’ll be a dedicated week to celebrate youth.
Efforts are currently underway to officially designate May 6-13 as the annual Youth Week Toronto, pending council’s blessing at its March 28 meeting.
With over 500,000 youth in Toronto, the staff report stated that young people are a vital part of the city’s cultural, social and economic fabric.
Through various community building activities, supporters hope the events create stronger and more meaningful civic engagement.
“This is a great opportunity to evaluate institutions to ensure that young people actually have an equal voice and a seat at the table,” said Kevin Vuong, co-chair of Toronto Youth Equity Strategy and former member of the Toronto Youth Cabinet.
Vuong worries that the lack of youth representation makes it more difficult to address issues in a meaningful way.
He cites last summer’s Youth Day at the CNE, where three youth were arrested and the solution by organizers was to discontinue the special day.
While CNE organizers said they’d re-evaluate the future of the event, Vuong said that in the meantime it’s “unfortunate for a lot of vulnerable youth who otherwise wouldn’t afford a ticket to the exhibition.”
He sees the same lack of engagement from Toronto Police. A survey conducted by the Toronto Youth Cabinet in 2015 found nearly 40 per cent of all people charged were youth, yet young people have no representation on the police advisory board.
“Yes, you can be a 50-year-old excellent youth worker, but your perspectives may change as you age,” said Vuong.
“It would make much more sense to have some representation from youth themselves.”
A snapshot of the week:
- Preliminary programming for Youth Week Toronto include STOMP Urban Dance Competition, district-wide sports events and tournaments, a Toronto Youth Cabinet summit and a career fair in partnership with TDSB and TCDSB.
