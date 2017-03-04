News / Toronto

No winning ticket for $17 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

That means the jackpot for the next draw on Mar. 10 will grow to approximately $26 million.

