OMA needs third-party review of bullying problems: former president

A former president of the beleaguered Ontario Medical Association is calling for an independent third-party review of the organization so that its members — 34,000 doctors and medical students across the province — feel safe to speak their minds without reprisals.

“They need a third-party review to make suggestions to the board about how they can protect their members. We have to protect our own colleagues from abuse,” said Dr. Scott Wooder, who helmed the organization in 2013 and 2014.

His comments were prompted by a Torstar News Service investigation, published earlier this week, about the growing problem of bullying in the profession, related to turmoil within the OMA.

While bullying and intimidation have always been a problem in medicine, the situation has grown worse in Ontario since last summer when a proposed contract settlement between the OMA and the provincial government was rejected by the majority of members.

The problem has grown even harsher since the sudden decision by the OMA executive to resign, following a vote of non-confidence by the group’s 260-member elected council in late January.

Targets of bullying and abuse are mostly doctors who supported the executive and tentative contract.

“We need to have safeguards in place so that members can express their opinions safely. It can’t just be the wild west,” Wooder said.

He suggested that a review of the organization be conducted by an impartial third party, perhaps by a former OMA official who has not been involved with the association in recent years but is familiar with the way it works.

“They should get a respected past president or ex-CEO (of the OMA) or a past president of the CMA (Canadian Medical Association) to do the review. The OMA should publish the review to all members and explain what actions they will be taking,” he said, adding that a realistic time frame for the exercise would be three to six months.

“Current board members and recent past officials, like me, are too close to the situation to do this review,” he said.

In response to questions from Torstar about Wooder’s recommendation, OMA spokesperson Dr. Rachel Forman said the past year has been one of “change” and “challenging times.”

“We believe that in order to move forward as an organization it is imperative that all members of the association feel they are able to express their views freely and safely. We welcome input from all of our members on how we can achieve this,” Forman said.

The OMA didn’t respond earlier in the week when asked for its reaction to Torstar’s bullying investigation.

The investigation included examples of the abuse, including a London radiologist who wrote of an Ottawa medical student’s vocal support of last summer’s tentative deal:

“That kid shout be shot with a ball of his own s---.”

In another example, in a phone conversation with a physician involved in an OMA negotiating committee, a radiologist threatened not to take referrals for radiology investigations.

A group of 25 doctors, opposed to the proposed contract, forced January’s non-confidence against the executive by signing a petition. They also called for each of the six executive members to be removed, but those motions did not get enough votes to pass.

However, the executive voluntarily stepped down a week later.

The OMA still has no executive.

Torstar investigation revealed that former OMA president Dr. Virginia Walley had received dozens of abusive emails before she resigned.

Speaking out about the bullying for the first time in an op-ed published in Torstar on Wednesday, Walley described it as the “dark secret” of the medical profession.

She revealed that medical students and residents were coerced by superiors to oppose the tentative deal, and “berated and threatened” if they did not comply.

Physicians who tried to arbitrate differences between specialties were also subject to abuse, Walley wrote.

Wooder said the serious problems with the OMA must be addressed with the assistance of some outside help.

“What happened in the past was terrible. But what do we do about it to keep from happening again? I think the OMA has to show some leadership and has to do something to protect members so that everyone can express their opinion in a safe way,” he said.

Otherwise the organization will be stymied in its ability to function, he warned.