Subway rider struck by train while he was on Bloor station platform
According to police, a man leaned a little too close to the track as a train passed through the station Friday night.
A man was rushed to hospital Friday night with severe head injuries after he was hit by a train while standing on a platform at Yonge-Bloor Station.
Toronto Police Const. Caroline de Kloet said officers were called around 9:50 p.m. Friday night. The man, who police said had been drinking, apparently leaned too close to the track as a train passed through the station.
The impact sent him flying back on the platform, de Kloet said. Paramedics arrived and rushed the man, who was in serious condition, to hospital.
The TTC had subway trains bypassing Line 1’s Yonge Station, and suspended service between Eglinton Station and Union Station, as emergency crews tended to the man. Full service resumed around 11 p.m. Friday night.
An investigation continues on Saturday into whether the incident was an accident, de Kloet said.
