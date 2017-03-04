Two children struck by a vehicle in North York
Both were taken to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, after they were hit near Downsvie by a vehicle Saturday morning.
Two children were rushed to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, after they were hit by a vehicle near Downsview on Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to Sheppard Ave W. and Magellan Dr. around 10:15 a.m.
Toronto Police Caroline de Kloet said that police were initially told a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
Later, emergency crews realized two children had been struck.
One of them, believed to be a 9- or 10-year-old boy, went to a trauma centre with critical injuries, according to Toronto Paramedic Services.
Paramedics didn’t have many details on the second child, only that the child was younger than the first, and that the child’s injuries were less severe. The child was taken to a local hospital.
The circumstances of the collision are not clear.
Police have shut down Sheppard Ave. W., between Jane St. and Yatescastle Dr., for an investigation.
