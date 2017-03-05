Actress at odds with Toronto movie theatre over discrimination case

Local actress Wendy Olunkike Adeliyi just wanted to see the movie Loving. But she says she was denied entry to Kingsway Theatre in a case of racial discrimination, and is demanding an apology.

Adeliyi, who has appeared in TV series such as Workin’ Moms, Republic of Doyle and Flashpoint, said she was refused a movie ticket unless she surrendered her backpack. Her backpack contained a laptop and money and she felt uncomfortable turning it over.

After initially leaving the theatre she returned and accepted the rule. But Adeliyi says theatre owner Rui Pereira intervened to refuse her entry, and instead called the police and told her she would be arrested.

Pereira strongly denies any discrimination, and says the theatre was simply enforcing its policies.

“This went from zero to 100 very quickly,” said Adeliyi, noting the owner started filming and taking pictures of her. She adds that when he called 911 and described her as “a black woman wearing black and being disruptive,” she realized she was “dealing with something deeper.”

“When you describe someone as black and dangerous and threatening, that has gotten a lot of black women and men killed,” she added, noting she never raised her voice during the encounter. She said she’s considering filing a formal complaint.

Pereira told Metro that Adeliyi’s claims are false and she’s just an “attention seeker.”

“It has nothing to do with her skin colour,” he said, adding the theatre’s policies must be followed by everyone.

Pereira said he had to call the police because Adeliyi “came back belligerent, slammed her bag on the counter” and refused to leave the premises.

Following the incident, Pereira used Kingsway Theatre’s social media platforms to respond to Adeliyi’s claims, questioning her “personal neurosis,” musing about whether she used her acting skills to make a scene, and claiming the theatre has been harassed and extorted by reviewing service Yelp. Other people jumped in to voice previous grievances about the theatre and its handling of the incident.

Pereira said he wouldn’t consider a meeting with Adeliyi to resolve the dispute.