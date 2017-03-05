After the weekend’s cold snap, Toronto is going back to normal
Toronto will be warming up again this week after a few days of extremely cold weather, Environment Canada says.
After Saturday’s low of -12 C and a wind chill of -22 C, Sunday’s high will get to -1 C but it will still feel like -7 C. The overnight low is expected to sit at around -2 C.
The average high for this time of year is around 2 C.
On Monday, we can expect temperatures of 5 C. It will be cloudy with about 30 per cent chances of showers throughout the day.
Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures expected to get to a pleasant 11 C. But don’t expect much sun; Environment Canada is calling for periods of showers that will taper off in the evening.
For the rest of the week temperatures are expected to stay above 0 C during the day, dipping down to a low of -7 C on Thursday and Friday nights.
Does this mean we are done with the extreme cold this winter? Environment Canada’s Haizhen Sun says that for this week, we are.
“There could still be (extreme cold), though. I can’t say if it’s done for this year,” Sun said.
