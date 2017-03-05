After the weekend’s cold snap, Toronto is going back to normal

Toronto will be warming up again this week after a few days of extremely cold weather, Environment Canada says.

After Saturday’s low of -12 C and a wind chill of -22 C, Sunday’s high will get to -1 C but it will still feel like -7 C. The overnight low is expected to sit at around -2 C.

The average high for this time of year is around 2 C.

On Monday, we can expect temperatures of 5 C. It will be cloudy with about 30 per cent chances of showers throughout the day.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures expected to get to a pleasant 11 C. But don’t expect much sun; Environment Canada is calling for periods of showers that will taper off in the evening.

For the rest of the week temperatures are expected to stay above 0 C during the day, dipping down to a low of -7 C on Thursday and Friday nights.

Does this mean we are done with the extreme cold this winter? Environment Canada’s Haizhen Sun says that for this week, we are.