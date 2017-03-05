Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch this week in Canadian business:

Mining for money: The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada holds its annual convention in Toronto from Sunday until Wednesday. The get-together is the biggest gathering in the world for the mining industry, a sector that is on the rebound from a slump in commodity prices.

Trade up: Trade figures have become more important as of late. On Tuesday, Statistics Canada will report on the January trade data. In December, the country posted back-to-back monthly trade surpluses for the first time since September 2014. Will that continue?

Economic outlook: The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development releases its interim outlook for the global economy on Tuesday. In November, the OECD forecast global growth of 3.3 per cent and Canadian growth of 2.1 per cent.

Politics and power: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head Thursday to Houston, where he will deliver a keynote speech at an international gathering of leaders from the energy sector. Oil prices, Keystone XL and energy security are just a few of the topics likely to generate discussion at CERAWeek by IHS Markit.