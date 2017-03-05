Teacher at private school in Mississauga charged with sexual assault
A
A
Share via Email
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a teacher at a private school in Mississauga, Ont. has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation.
Tahir Mahmood, a 41-year-old teacher at Safa and Marwa Islamic School, was suspended when the allegations surfaced last week.
The school released a statement on Sunday that did not name Mahmood, but said that a teacher facing sex assault charges now no longer works for the school.
The statement contained a link to a Peel police statement that did name Mahmood.
Mahmood will appear in court in Brampton on the allegations on April 4.
Most Popular
-
Man in Nova Scotia killed after truck leaves road and hits tree
-
Police urge calm after heated exchange between acquitted taxi driver, passengers on Halifax bus
-
Families divided after Ottawa tells thousands they’re not Indigenous
-
Smoking pot as a medicine raises questions for doctors about side effects
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women