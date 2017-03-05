Teacher at private school in Mississauga charged with sexual assault

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Peel Regional Police say a teacher at a private school in Mississauga, Ont. has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation.

Tahir Mahmood, a 41-year-old teacher at Safa and Marwa Islamic School, was suspended when the allegations surfaced last week.

The school released a statement on Sunday that did not name Mahmood, but said that a teacher facing sex assault charges now no longer works for the school.

The statement contained a link to a Peel police statement that did name Mahmood.