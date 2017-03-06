Why Generation Squeeze is tackling unaffordable housing

Generation Squeeze is a national initiative that draws attention to and presents solutions for the growing pressures faced by Canadians in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

Paul Kershaw started the organization in Vancouver in 2011. A Toronto chapter is being launched this weekend in a bid to shape the conversation around housing and other struggles young people face including precarious work, lower wages, high childcare costs and student debt.

The launch is March 11 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm at the Steelworkers Hall (25 Cecil St.).

On housing, Kershaw hopes the GTA can learn from some of what’s already happened in Vancouver, which was ranked one of the most unaffordable housing markets in the world in 2017.

The time for action is now, he said.