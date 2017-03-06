Good Samaritan credited with saving man from Lake Ontario

TORONTO — A Good Samaritan is being credited with saving the life of a man found in the icy waters of Lake Ontario in Toronto early Monday.

Toronto paramedics say first responders were called to the waterfront around 2 a.m. and saw someone leaning over the edge of the pier, holding a man who was in the water.

They say emergency crews were able to pull the man to safety.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and paramedics say he is expected to recover. The Good Samaritan was not hurt.

It's unclear how the man ended up in the water.