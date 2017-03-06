Are you a master of Heritage Minutes history?
The quiz you've been training for your whole life.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
We all remember our favourite Heritage Minutes. There was burnt toast, the peach basket and Jackie Robinson playing for the Montreal Royals. Heritage Minutes disappeared for a long time, but now they have made a nostalgia-fuelled comeback. Tonight they have their own trivia night at the Gladstone Hotel, where Historica Canada will preview a brand-new heritage minute. To help you prepare, Metro compiled some trivia questions of our own:
-
Tory's Toronto
The OMB, while imperfect, helps protect Toronto against NIMBYism
-
Tory's Toronto
Three ways to make sure Toronto's King Street overhaul doesn't get screwed up
-
Tory's Toronto
-
Retail Insider
Frank+Oak evolves fashion offerings with casual collection for women