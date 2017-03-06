News / Toronto

Are you a master of Heritage Minutes history?

The quiz you've been training for your whole life.

Screenshot from Historica Canada's peach basket Heritage Minute.

We all remember our favourite Heritage Minutes. There was burnt toast, the peach basket and Jackie Robinson playing for the Montreal Royals. Heritage Minutes disappeared for a long time, but now they have made a nostalgia-fuelled comeback. Tonight they have their own trivia night at the Gladstone Hotel, where Historica Canada will preview a brand-new heritage minute. To help you prepare, Metro compiled some trivia questions of our own:

