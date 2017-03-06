Learn about Metro's #CodeRed housing series

Young people are among the hardest hit by the growing problem of housing affordability in the GTA.

Changes to existing policies that govern everything from housing density to house flipping could go a long way toward fixing the problem, according to research from Generation Squeeze.

In the coming weeks, Metro will present possible solutions to the housing crunch, highlight best practices from around the world and document the experiences of people struggling to get a foothold in the market.

In part one of this series we look at the 20-year wait to afford housing in Toronto.



If you have a story to share, email may.warren@metronews.ca. and tweet using the hashtag #codered.