Video: New campaign looks to boost Toronto tourism

The video campaign shows Toronto as a city of multiculturalism and diversity.

The new video campaign from Tourism Toronto wants the city to be seen as a diverse and welcoming for international travelers.

Tourism Toronto is showcasing the city’s multiculturalism in a new video campaign designed to attract urban travellers from the U.S. and beyond.

Titled “The views are different here,” the advertising campaign pitches Toronto as an exciting and diverse place for international visitors, complete with images of high-end restaurants, arts and culture, and Drake.

“The perceptions for Canada were always lobster traps and polar bears and mountains and empty roads in the prairies, so it’s hard to find our city story,” said Tourism Toronto’s executive vice president Andrew Weir.

Canada has increasingly been “hot” internationally because of its progressive idealism, and Toronto is “the true face” of that new viewpoint, he said.

The city has seen a steady increase in tourism numbers for the past several years, and the campaign is an attempt to build on that momentum. Travellers from the urban areas in the United States are the primary targets, but the message will also try to reach other global markets, said Weir.

Images of the city in the initial video campaigns include the downtown map, public transit, a variety of dishes, scenes from local sports teams and cultural festivals.

The effort to maximize tourism potential follows a shaky tourism industry south of the border, which has taken a hit following a recent temporary immigration ban. According to Cheapflights.com, international searches for flights to the U.S. have dropped by 38 per cent following the Trump’s controversial executive order.

