North American stock markets down moderately, loonie above Friday close

TORONTO — North American stock markets have fallen moderately this morning.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 33.00 points at 15,575.50, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 83.70 points to 20,922.01, the S&P 500 index shed 13.74 points to 2,369.38 and the Nasdaq composite index fell 39.49 points to 5,831.26.

The Canadian dollar was at 74.66 cents US, 0.06 of a US cent above Friday's close based on the Bank of Canada's new method of calculating the Canadian dollar's value against foreign currencies.

The April crude contract was down six cents at US$53.27 per barrel and April natural gas was up 10 cents at US$2.93 per mmBTU.