Province to hold mayors' meeting on opioids, fund Ottawa's $2.5M plan
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says the $2.5 million would go to detox spaces, treatment spaces and equipping police and firefighters with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
TORONTO — Ontario will soon call a meeting of mayors from both large and small communities across the province to discuss the opioid crisis.
Premier Kathleen Wynne says work done by the city of Ottawa can form the basis of a conversation on how the province can support municipal strategies for dealing with deaths and overdoses.
Wynne made the comments today after meeting with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, whose city has seen several opioid-related deaths in recent weeks.
He says while the big-city mayors are talking with the federal government about a national strategy, a provincial-municipal one is needed as well.
Wynne says while Ontario already has a provincial strategy in place, local plans are important as well.
She says the province is prepared to fund the city of Ottawa's $2.5-million plan, which Watson says would be for more detox spaces, more treatment spaces and equipping police and firefighters with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.
