The gender-affirming outlet: Why co-operative online store's advice and essentials are so important

For young trans and non-binary individuals seeking gender-affirming products, high price and lack of accessibility are a problem.

“Some of the most marginalized people in society also have the most expensive underwear,” says Jack Lamon of the prosthetics, tools, and clothing that play a vital part in gender actualization.

Lamon is a worker-member of Come As You Are, a co-operatively owned sex shop, and GenderGear.ca, a separate online shop providing gender gear for trans folk.

Their anti-capitalist and feminist collective mission is to offer products and services that help people express and experience their sexuality, gender and orientation.

Lamon explains that the majority of the worker-owners at the CAYA sex shop are trans or gender queer: “We have always had a personal and professional interest in gender. But, because kids are coming out as trans at younger and younger ages, it was awkward to provide customer service to parents and service providers.”

The sexualized environment of the brick and mortar store (which closed its doors in 2016), did not specifically tend to the needs of people that were interested in confronting their gender dysphoria. The nature of the sex storefront had the potential to bar parents of trans youth and the website, which is an adult website, was firewalled to service providers like Children’s Aid and the Toronto Board of Education.

“Sex and gender have nothing to do with each other: your gender does not determine your orientation, or what you may or may not like sexually,” Lamon explains.

“People carry the perception that being trans is a sexual thing, but as much as reducing gender dysphoria may help you enjoy your sexuality more, being trans is not sexual identity, it is gender identity.”

The CAYA co-op storefront in Toronto closed in 2016, and now runs as a website linked to GenderGear.ca while the collective figures out their next steps.

But the reality is, the website is what kept them alive. More people tend to be comfortable buying gender and sex products online because there is still a lot of apprehension in discussing private needs publicly.

GenderGear does not feel the need to market or promote their products. The gear is already expensive and they do not want to be prescriptive or suggest that people “ought” to do things their way.

“The point was never really to sell products, it was to make sure products were available for people who needed them,” says Lamon.

Ella Webber, a customer at CAYA, explains that because of the generous sharing of information within the LGBTQ2S community, many older trans individuals are actually learning from younger people about the range and accessibility of products.

Before Webber’s top surgery, they explained how they had “needed multiple binders: tight ones for when you want to look extra flat, and casual wear. Without (access to) them, there are moments that can be so hard when you need something and can’t have it.”

Asher Faerstein, who has bought six binders to date, confirms that, “for a lot of young trans people who are in precarious financial situations, [the expense] is really inconvenient.”

GenderGear provides a binder recycling program that makes used binders available for $5. The website accommodates the necessary service of selling clothing that does not permanently change your body, but enables one to feel slightly more comfortable in their skin.

There is, however, a lot more work to be done in the fight for financially accessible gender-affirming products.