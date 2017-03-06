Five events to check out for International Women's Day

Traditionally taking place the weekend after International Women’s Day, this year’s International Women’s Day rally starts Saturday at U of T (1 King’s College Circle) at 11 a.m. Marching will begin at 1 p.m. and will end with a fair at Ryerson’s Student Learning Centre (341 Yonge Street) at 2 p.m. If you’re looking for more events to check out, here are five other celebrations and discussions for women.

Five Events for International Women’s Day:

Figure 1 hosts a panel of female founders who have built their startups from the ground up. Panelists include Chakameh Shaffi of TranQool (online therapy), Jen Evans of B2B News Network and Lisa Mattam of Sahajan (an Ayurvedic natural skin and haircare company). Figure 1 asks that attendees bring feminine hygiene products (pads, tampons, etc. or a cash donation to be donated to The Period Project. March 8, 6 p.m. at Figure 1 (296 Richmond St. W., 6th floor).

The Redwood, a local organization that helps women and children live free from domestic abuse, hosts a film screening and panel discussion featuring Deepa Mehta’s documentary Let’s Talk About It. Tickets are $25 online in advance. March 8, 6:15 p.m. at the Revue Cinema (400 Roncesvalles).

Young Innovators and Nightwood Theatre present a cabaret showcasing 10 female-identifying artists responding to the current political climate. Hosted by comedian Jess Beaulieu, the show will feature drag performer and comedian, Pearle Harbour, burlesque dancer Sul Tana, spoken word artist Brita Badour, and many more. Admission is by donation and all proceeds will benefit the Native Women’s Association of Canada. March 8, 8 p.m. at Ernest Balmer Studio (9 Trinity St.).

Experience art installations, performances and a meal at this event highlighting the voices and the creative resistance strategies of women of colour, Indigenous women, queer, trans, two spirit, and/or folks living with disabilities. Admission is free. March 9, 6:30 p.m. at the Multi-Faith Centre at UofT (565 Spadina).