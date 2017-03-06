Video: Tourism campaign shows off Toronto's swagger

Toronto is showing the world that Canada’s biggest city is the place to be.

The Tourism Toronto video “The Views are Different Here” launched Monday morning to positive reactions, as Torontonians expressed pride in a culturally diverse and vibrant city.

The video includes images of the city’s streetcars, its food and arts scene as well as the rapper Drake.

“This is meant to introduce ‘Canada’s downtown’ to an international audience,” said Andrew Weir, chief marketing officer for Tourism Toronto.

Weir says the campaign works because it builds on the city’s reputation and its place within Canada.

“There’s a new sense of civic pride,” he said.

Weir added that the city is showing off a swagger it hasn’t seen before, from its high-profile music scene to Jose Bautista’s bat flip to residents embracing the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square.

“Toronto is not trying to blend in anymore.”



Michael Bertuzzi, a tourism and hospitality professor at Centennial College, said the campaign appears to be a winner. “It’s festive, it’s entertaining, it’s focused,” he told Metro.

He added that the campaign isn’t targeted at locals but tries to capture the attention of travellers farther afield — which is a growing and lucrative market.

Toronto is in a special place, he adds, as these kinds of tourism campaigns don’t typically capture locals’ attention. Bertuzzi says it doubles as a pride-building exercise, much like the famous I Love New York initiative branded the city for both tourists and locals.

However, Bertuzzi underscores that the campaign is ultimately aimed at generating business, and it can’t be judged until the numbers come in.