Brookfield to buy TerraForm companies as part of SunEdison bankruptcy proceedings

TORONTO — The Brookfield group of companies is poised to expand its solar and wind power holdings through a pair of deals to acquire control of TerraForm Power (Nasdaq:TERP) and TerraForm Global (Nasdaq:GLBL) for a total of about US$500 million.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) would buy 100 per cent of TerraForm Global and 51 per cent of TerraForm Power, which would remain a Nasdaq-listed company under a plan announced Tuesday by the three companies.

"We are confident that our significant renewable power operating experience, financial resources and global institutional relationships will provide TerraForm Power with strong financial flexibility and an attractive pipeline for growth moving forward," said Sachin Shah, Brookfield senior managing partner, in a joint news release with TerraForm Power.

The proposed transactions are subject to several conditions, including regulatory and shareholder approvals as well as certain approvals from the U.S. court overseeing the SunEdison bankruptcy case.

The boards of TerraForm Power and TerraForm Global have approved the respective transactions, which also have the support of SunEdison. It got protection from creditors last April after running short of cash following a series of acquisitions.

The two TerraForm companies were separate public entities used by SunEdison to manage projects under contract.

TerraForm Power has 2,983 megawatts of electricity generating capacity, primarily wind and solar operations in the United States. TerraForm Global owns or has contracts to acquire a total of 952 MW of wind and solar generation capacity in Brazil, India, China and other countries outside North America.